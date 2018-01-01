Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) Share Price

TWKS
Thoughtworks Holding Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Information Technology Services
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Symbol
NASDAQ:TWKS
ISIN
US88546E1055
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest TWKS News