Threat Protect Australia Ltd (ASX:TPSDD) Share Price

Company Profile

Threat Protect Australia Ltd is engaged in the provision of security, monitoring and risk management services in Australia. The company provides security services such as security alarm monitoring and installations as well as security guarding services across Australia. Its segments include Monitoring, Protective Services, and Services. It derives revenue from Monitoring services. Geographically, it generates revenue from Australia.Threat Protect Australia Ltd operates in the security services industry which provides security alarm monitoring and installations as well as security guard services across Australia.