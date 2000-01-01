Thred Ltd (ASX:THD)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD3.580m
  • SymbolASX:THD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • ISINAU000000THD2

Company Profile

Thred Ltd is a developer of Thred, a messaging platform and web and mobile app with a focus on cross platform communication systems. It has developed systems that unify and centralise the user's contacts providing a centralised communication hub.

