Company Profile

Three Valley Copper Corpis focused on growing copper production and exploration of its primary asset, MTV located in Salamanca, Chile. It produces Electrolytic Copper Cathodes Grade A purity through the mining of its own deposits and the purchasing of third-party ore.Sprott Resource Holdings Inc engages in investing in natural resource sector. The company engages in asset management, wealth management, resource lending, providing counsel to clients, and holding businesses in natural resource industry.