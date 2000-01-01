Company Profile

Thryv Holdings Inc provides digital marketing services and software as service(SaaS) management tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments which include Marketing services and SaaS. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Marketing services which include Print yellow pages(PYP), Internet yellow pages(IYP), Search Engine Optimization(SEM), and other digital media solutions including display advertising, SEO tools, and stand-alone websites. SaaS segment consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads and add-ons.Dex Media Inc is a provider of local marketing solutions that include websites, print, mobile, search engine and social media solutions for local businesses. The Company's brands include Dex One and SuperMedia.