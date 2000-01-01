Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a manufacturer of sports and outdoor products. The company’s product portfolio includes roof racks, bike racks, rooftop tents, camera bags, hiking backpacks and luggage, bicycle trailers, and tents for RVs, among others. The business is divided into two operating segments based on geographical regions: Region Europe & ROW, and Region Americas. A vast majority of the company’s revenue is earned by the sports & cargo carrier products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the European and Nordic regions. While the company produces products under several different brands, the core Thule brand accounts for the vast majority of net sales.Thule Group AB is a sports, bags and outdoor company manufacturing equipment for an active life. It offers products including bike carrier, roof racks, roof boxes, winter and water sport carriers, cycling, laptop cases & cases for mobile handheld devices.