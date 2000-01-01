Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a manufacturer of sports and outdoor products. The company reports sales across four product categories: sports and cargo carriers, bags for electronic devices, other outdoor and bags, and work gear. Sports and cargo carriers represent the majority of sales, with other outdoor and bags and bags for electronic devices both representing significant revenue contributions. While the company produces products under several different brands, the core Thule brand accounts for the vast majority of net sales. Europe delivers more than half of net sales, with North America representing the next most significant geographical area.Thule Group AB is a sports, bags and outdoor company manufacturing equipment for an active life. It offers products including bike carrier, roof racks, roof boxes, winter and water sport carriers, cycling, laptop cases & cases for mobile handheld devices.