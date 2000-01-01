Thunderful Group AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:THUNDR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THUNDR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THUNDR
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:THUNDR
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINSE0015195888
Company Profile
Thunderful Group AB is a primarily pan-Nordic group that develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the global gaming market, as well as distributes games, game consoles, game accessories and toys in the Nordic market. It operates in two business segments namely Games that engages in development, publication, and sale of games; and distribution that engages in distribution and sale of inter alia, Nintendo products, games, gaming accessories and toys.