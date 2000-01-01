Thunderstruck Resources Ltd (TSX:AWE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AWE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWE

  • Market CapCAD2.320m
  • SymbolTSX:AWE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88606V1040

Company Profile

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company with prospective VMS and Precious Metals projects on the main island of Viti Levu, Fiji.

Latest AWE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .