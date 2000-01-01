Thungela Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:TGA)

UK company
Company Info - TGA

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:TGA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorThermal Coal
  • Currency
  • ISINZAE000296554

Company Profile

Thungela Resources Ltd is a pure-play producer and exporter of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in various mining operations, namely Goedehoop, Greenside, Isibonelo, Khwezela, AAIC (Zibulo colliery), Mafube Coal Mining (Mafube colliery) and Butsanani Energy (Rietvlei colliery) which consist of both underground and open cast mines located in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

