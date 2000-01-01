thyssenkrupp AG (MTA:TKA)

European company
Market Info - TKA

Company Info - TKA

  • Market Cap€7.458bn
  • SymbolMTA:TKA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007500001

Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG is a diversified industrial group engaged in steel operations, capital goods and services businesses. It primarily manufactures automotive components, elevator manufacturing, carbon steels also providing contract engineering services.

Latest TKA news

