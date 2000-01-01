Company Profile

Thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with steel operations and capital goods and services businesses. Its operations include automotive components manufacturing, contract engineering and component manufacturing for plant construction, elevator manufacturing, production of flat carbon steels, and materials services. The company is Germany's largest steelmaker, yet more than two thirds of its operations are situated outside Germany.thyssenkrupp AG is a diversified industrial group engaged in steel operations, capital goods and services businesses. It primarily manufactures automotive components, elevator manufacturing, carbon steels also providing contract engineering services.