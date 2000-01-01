Tian An Australia Ltd (ASX:TIA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TIA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TIA

  • Market CapAUD35.510m
  • SymbolASX:TIA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000TIA6

Company Profile

Tian An Australia Ltd is engaged in the development and sale of residential land and built-form products. The Company has interests in developments on the east coast of Australia and developments in the Mandurah/Peel Region of Western Australia.

Latest TIA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .