Market Info - 2182

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2182

  • Market CapHKD310.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2182
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG887331034

Company Profile

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd offers integrated plastic solutions in China. It is principally engaged in manufacturing and sales of electronic cigarettes products and providing integrated plastic solutions in Hong Kong and in the China.

