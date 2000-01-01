Tian Poh Resources Ltd (ASX:TPO)
- Market CapAUD34.790m
- SymbolASX:TPO
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000TPO2
Tian Poh Resources Ltd is focused on advancing its pipeline of coal and copper-gold assets in Mongolia. Its projects include Modun Resources, Huabei Kuangye, Amulet, Khangailand and Mandal-Urghukh.