Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:TIRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TIRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TIRX
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TIRX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance Brokers
- Currency
- ISINKYG8884K1022
Company Profile
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is an Insurance Brokerage firm. It offers Property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and Life insurance includes individual and group life insurances. The firm act on behalf of customers seeking insurance coverage from insurance companies. It generates revenue from the provision of insurance brokerage services primarily from China.