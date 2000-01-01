Tian Yuan Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6119)

Market Info - 6119

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6119

  • Market CapHKD252.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6119
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG888051094

Company Profile

Tian Yuan Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of bulk and general cargo uploading and unloading services and related ancillary value-added port services in the PRC. The company generates a majority of its revenue from cargo handling fees.

