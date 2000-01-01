Tian Yuan Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6119)
Company Info - 6119
- Market CapHKD252.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6119
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG888051094
Company Profile
Tian Yuan Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the provision of bulk and general cargo uploading and unloading services and related ancillary value-added port services in the PRC. The company generates a majority of its revenue from cargo handling fees.