Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SEHK:455)

APAC company
Market Info - 455

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 455

  • Market CapHKD348.310m
  • SymbolSEHK:455
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG887471038

Company Profile

Tianda Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an investment holding company operates in pharmaceutical businesses. The business activity of the group includes research and development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare products.

