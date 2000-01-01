Tiande Chemical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:609)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 609
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 609
- Market CapHKD596.370m
- SymbolSEHK:609
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG887551060
Company Profile
Tiande Chemical Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in research and development, manufacture, and sales of chemical products.