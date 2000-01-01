Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd (SEHK:1619)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1619
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1619
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1619
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINVGG888411045
Company Profile
Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd is a specialty chemicals producer. The Company produces and sells lubricant additives products, and specialty fluorochemicals.