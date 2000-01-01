Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd (SEHK:1619)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1619

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1619

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1619
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG888411045

Company Profile

Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd is a specialty chemicals producer. The Company produces and sells lubricant additives products, and specialty fluorochemicals.

Latest 1619 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .