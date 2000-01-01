Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics Group Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:8348)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8348

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8348

  • Market CapHKD138.180m
  • SymbolSEHK:8348
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000009Z8

Company Profile

Tianjin Binhai Teda Logistics Group Corp Ltd is engaged in provision of integrated logistics services and supply chain solutions in China.

Latest 8348 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .