Company Profile

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd is a Chinese company mainly engaged in water utility business, new energy cooling and heating supply business. It provides sewage water treatment, construction, and management of the related facility, the supply of tap water, recycled water. The company also provides a heating and cooling supply service which includes design, construction, operations, and transfer of centralized heating and cooling infrastructures, and provision of heating and cooling services. The company manages is business mainly in five segments; Sewage processing and facility, recycled water and pipeline connection, heating and cooling services, tap water operations and sale of environmental protection equipment. The company earns most of its revenue from China.Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd is engaged in water utilities business, new energy cooling and heating supply business. It provides sewage water treatment, supply of tap water, recycled water and heating and cooling supply.