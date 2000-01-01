Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1671)
- Market CapHKD179.110m
- SymbolSEHK:1671
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002ZK7
Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co Ltd is engaged in power supply, power generation, steam supply, heating and cooling. It is also engaged in engineering construction, power commission maintenance and electrical equipment sales.