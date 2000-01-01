Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd Class S (SGX:T14)

APAC company
Market Info - T14

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - T14

  • Market Cap$1.270bn
  • SymbolSGX:T14
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000924

Company Profile

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd is engaged in production and sale of traditional chinese medicine, western medicine and healthcare products.

