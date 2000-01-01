Tianli Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:117)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD417.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:117
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8884H1092

Company Profile

Tianli Holdings Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of multi-layer ceramic chips. It also provides financial services including direct investments in debt, equity and any other assets, asset management, and financial advisory services.

