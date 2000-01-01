Tianli Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:117)
Company Info - 117
- Market CapHKD417.060m
- SymbolSEHK:117
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- ISINKYG8884H1092
Company Profile
Tianli Holdings Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of multi-layer ceramic chips. It also provides financial services including direct investments in debt, equity and any other assets, asset management, and financial advisory services.