Company Profile

Tianyun International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, process, and trade of fruits in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides processed fruits products in metal containers, processed fruits products in plastic cups, and processed fruits products in glass containers. It generates maximum revenue from Own Brand Sales and also from OEM Sales and Fresh Fruits Sales and Others.