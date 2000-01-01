Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry through the operation of a diversified fleet of marine service vessels. The company's vessels and associated vessel services provide support for all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. These services include towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and remotely operated vehicle operations and a variety of specialized services. The company operates in the following principal geographical areas are the Americas, the Middle East/Asia Pacific, Europe/Mediterranean Sea and West Africa. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas.Tidewater Inc is a provider of larger offshore service vessels to the global energy industry. It serves the customers who are operating in more remote, deeper and increasingly hostile environments in order to meet the world's energy demands.