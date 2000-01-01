TIE Kinetix NV (EURONEXT:TIE)

European company
Market Info - TIE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TIE

  • Market Cap€13.670m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:TIE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010389508

Company Profile

TIE Kinetix NV is engaged in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of software and services. The company operates in four business lines including integration, E-commerce, demand generation and analytics and optimization.

