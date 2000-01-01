Tier REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TIER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TIER

  • Market Cap$1.587bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TIER
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88650V2088

Company Profile

Tier REIT Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in providing well-managed commercial office properties located in select markets throughout the United States.

Latest TIER news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .