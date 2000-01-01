Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a monobrand jeweler with a 180-year history. It is vertically integrated, with around 60% of jewellery produced internally. Tiffany is present in over 20 countries globally, with over 300 own stores. Its biggest market is its home market, the U.S.; however, Europe and Asia-Pacific have shown the strongest growth in recent years. Engagement jewellery contributes 26% of sales, the remainder being designer jewellery and other collections.Tiffany & Co functions in the luxury goods market. As a retailer of jewelry, it sells timepieces, sterling silver goods, china, crystal and accessories.