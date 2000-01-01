TiGenix NV (LSE:0EIT)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 0EIT
- Market Cap€631.340m
- SymbolLSE:0EIT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINBE0003864817
Company Profile
TiGenix NV is a biopharmaceutical company. It exploits anti-inflammatory properties of stem cells to develop therapies from its proprietary technology platforms for serious medical conditions in the areas of high unmet medical need.