Tile Shop Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It manufactures own setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers. The company primarily market is retail sales to consumers, contractors, designers, and home builders. Its distribution centers are in Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wisconsin.