Tilray Inc Ordinary Shares - Class 2 (NASDAQ:TLRY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TLRY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TLRY
- Market Cap$4.070bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TLRY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS88688T1007
Company Profile
Tilray, headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada, cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Canaca, Dubon, and Manitoba Harvest. The bulk of Tilray’s sales are in Canada, but the company also sells CBD Products in the U.S. and exports medical cannabis globally from its production facilities in Canada and Portugal. Tilray also has a joint venture partnership with AB InBev to develop cannabis-infused drinks.