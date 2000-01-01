Tilray Inc (TSE:APHA)
Market Info - APHA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APHA
- Market CapCAD5.981bn
- SymbolTSE:APHA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS88688T1007
Company Profile
Aphria, which is headquartered in Ontario, produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis. The company operates through retail and wholesale channels in Canada and internationally. Aphria is a main distributor of medical cannabis to Germany and has operations in over 10 countries outside of Canada. However, it does not have exposure to the U.S. CBD or THC markets due to the constraints of federal prohibition. It has some U.S. exposure through the acquisition of SweetWater, a craft brewery. The company is focusing on expanding through international cultivation and distribution into the global medical cannabis market. Aphria also offers multiple products under a portfolio of recreational cannabis brands, including B!NGO, Solei, RIFF, and Broken Coast.Aphria Inc is licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana, including dried cannabis and cannabis oil, as a Licensed Producer under the provisions of the ACMPR.