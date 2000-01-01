Company Profile

TIM SA is a wireless carrier by subscribers in Brazil. The company provides Landline Switched Telephone Service (STFC) in Local, National Long-Distance and International Long-Distance modes, as well as Personal Mobile Service (SMP) and Multimedia Communication Service (SCM). It generates revenues from product sales such as telephones, mini-modems, tablets and other equipment.Tim Participacoes SA is a part of the telecom industry. It operates as a mobile, fixed, long-distance and data transmission operator.