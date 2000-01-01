TIM SA ADR (NYSE:TIMB)

North American company
Market Info - TIMB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TIMB

  • Market Cap$5.763bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TIMB
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88706T1088

Company Profile

TIM SA is a wireless carrier by subscribers in Brazil. The company provides Landline Switched Telephone Service (STFC) in Local, National Long-Distance and International Long-Distance modes, as well as Personal Mobile Service (SMP) and Multimedia Communication Service (SCM). It generates revenues from product sales such as telephones, mini-modems, tablets and other equipment.Tim Participacoes SA is a part of the telecom industry. It operates as a mobile, fixed, long-distance and data transmission operator.

