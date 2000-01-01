Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (AMEX:TMBR)

Share Price Chart

Market Info - TMBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TMBR

  • Market Cap$26.300m
  • SymbolAMEX:TMBR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8870801094

Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. It is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and localized scleroderma. Its development pipeline includes TMB-001 (Topical Isotretinoin), TMB-002 (Topical Rapamycin), and TMB-003 (Topical / Subcutaneous ET-A Receptor Antagonist).

