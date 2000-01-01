Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TF
- Market CapCAD835.490m
- SymbolTSE:TF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA88709B1040
Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp is a mortgage investment company. The investment objective of the company is, with a primary focus on capital preservation, to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgage investments.