Timberline Resources Corp (TSX:TBR)

North American company
Market Info - TBR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TBR

  • Market CapCAD7.610m
  • SymbolTSX:TBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8871332057

Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploring for precious metal deposits and advancing them toward production.

