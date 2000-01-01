Time Finance Ordinary Shares (LSE:TIME)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TIME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TIME
- Market Cap£20.790m
- SymbolLSE:TIME
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BCDBXK43
Company Profile
Time Finance PLC is a part of the financial services domain in the United Kingdom. The company's principal business involves the provision of financial services to SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It generates most of the revenue from the Asset Finance division.1pm PLC is a provider of financial services. Its offering includes lease finance, hire purchases and business loans.