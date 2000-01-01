Time Interconnect Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1729)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1729
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1729
- Market CapHKD809.600m
- SymbolSEHK:1729
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG8879R1048
Company Profile
Time Interconnect Technology Ltd is a supplier of custom cable assemblies. It manufactures and supplies cable assemblies on a CMS basis.