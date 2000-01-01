Time Watch Investments Ltd (SEHK:2033)

Company Info - 2033

  • Market CapHKD1.976bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2033
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8879M1050

Company Profile

Time Watch Investments Ltd is an investment holding company, operates as a manufacturer, brand-owner, and retailer of watches in the People's Republic of China.

