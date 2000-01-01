Timia Capital Corp (TSX:TCA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TCA

  • Market CapCAD7.100m
  • SymbolTSX:TCA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88738X1015

Company Profile

Timia Capital Corp is engaged in providing financing to Canadian technology companies in exchange for royalties based on a percentage of revenues, subject to minimum monthly payments and a maximum eight-year time frame.

Latest TCA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .