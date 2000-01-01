TINC Comm. VA (EURONEXT:TINC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TINC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TINC
- Market Cap€485.450m
- SymbolEURONEXT:TINC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBE0974282148
Company Profile
TINC Comm. VA is a Belgian holding company focusing on investments in capital‐intensive Infrastructure Assets providing services and generating long term sustainable cash flows based on long term contracts.