Company Profile

Tingyi specializes in the production and distribution of beverages, instant noodles, and other instant foods. Its well-known household brand, Master Kong, is popular among Chinese consumers. The company’s total revenue in 2019 was CNY 62 billion. About 40% of revenue was from the instant noodles business unit, with 58% from the beverage business unit.Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp is engaged in production and distribution of beverages, instant noodles, and other instant foods. It also owns the Master Kong brand. The Beverages segment generates maximum revenue for the company.