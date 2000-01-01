Tinka Resources Ltd (TSX:TK)
Tinka Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals on mineral properties located in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, tin, copper, and gold deposits. The company's projects include Colquipucro and Ayawilca while its core project is Ayawilca Property which is located about 200 km northeast of Lima in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.Tinka Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals on mineral properties located in Peru. Its projects include Colquipucro and Ayawilca Projects.