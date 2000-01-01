Tirupati Graphite Ordinary Shares (LSE:TGR)

UK company
Company Info - TGR

  Market Cap£0.000m
  SymbolLSE:TGR
  IndustryBasic Material
  SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  ISINGB00BFYMWJ95

Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite PLC is engaged in the exploration for, mining and production of natural flake graphite, a processed mineral with industrial and technology applications. The products and uses for which it is employed include lithiumion batteries, fuel cells, two-dimensional graphene, water purification, electronics, fibre optics, spintronics, refractories, electrical products, electric vehicles, flame retardants, solid-state high-temperature lubricant, conductive polymers and friction materials. The company is focused on developing the Vatomina Project and the Sahamamy Project.

