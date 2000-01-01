Company Profile

Tiscali SpA is a telecommunications operator in Italy. The company provides telecommunication services which include broadband and narrowband internet access, together with more specific and hi-tech products. It also offers voice services and portal and mobile telephone services. The operating segments of the business includes - Access (connectivity BTC and BTB), Media & Advertising and Corporate.