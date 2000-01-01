Tisdale Resources Corp (TSX:SNR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNR
- Market CapCAD2.490m
- SymbolTSX:SNR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA8168812052
Company Profile
Senator Minerals Inc is a junior exploration company. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in North America. Its projects include Patterson North East Uranium Project and Carter Project.