Tisdale Resources Corp (TSX:TRC)

North American company
Market Info - TRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRC

  • Market CapCAD1.200m
  • SymbolTSX:TRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA88825L1013

Company Profile

Senator Minerals Inc is a junior exploration company. The company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in North America. Its projects include Patterson North East Uranium Project and Carter Project.

