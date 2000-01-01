Tissue Regenix Group (LSE:TRX)
- Market Cap£11.430m
- SymbolLSE:TRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00B5SGVL29
Tissue Regenix Group PLC is a biotechnology company. Its business includes the development of regenerative products using its dcell technology.